This role has a particular focus on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. This includes the protection of Indigenous Knowledge (IK) as well as applying an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander lens over activities and content to assist in how IP Australia develops and implements its policies and strategies. Policy Officers in PSG assist with research and analysis of IP policy matters, draft briefings and advice for Ministers and IP Australia's Senior Executive, assist with stakeholder consultations and attend meetings with other Government agencies and departments.

The section includes staff in the ACT and other locations in Australia and has one ongoing vacancy at this level. A merit pool may be established to fill similar roles within PSG on an ongoing or non-ongoing basis.

Contributing to strategic planning for agency wide Indigenous engagement activities.

Assisting with the development and ongoing refinement of internal processes and procedures relating to the functions of an IK Panel.

Supporting the IK project team with consultations and communications on IK reforms;

Researching, coordinating, providing advice and analysis on major and emerging IP issues and how they impact on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples;

Preparing briefing, correspondence and policy advice for IP Australia's Executive and Ministers;

Representing IP Australia at external meetings with other government departments and agencies.

Given the nature of the work, the holder of this position must be Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander.

Knowledge of the Australian IP system would be an advantage but is not essential.

Proven experience in broad policy settings will be an advantage as a merit pool may also be created to fill

future policy officer vacancies in other sections.

To discuss the position in more detail please contact Matt McLeay on 02 6283 2063.

Provide a one page pitch detailing why you are suitable for the position. The pitch should also address the position requirements. Please limit your response to no more than 700 words.

Provide a current CV, detailing recent employment history, which is relevant to the advertised position

Provide the name and contact details of two referees.

IP Australia acknowledges that those with diverse experiences, perspectives, and backgrounds enhance our workplace and our capability for innovation. Applications from Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander People, People with Disability and LGBTIQA+ people are encouraged to apply for any advertised position, that they may be suitable for, within IP Australia.

This recruitment process will be used to fill current vacancies, as well as future ongoing and non-ongoing vacancies that may arise over the next 18 months in various similar roles

Applications for this vacancy close at 11.55pm AEST on Thursday 8 September 2022.