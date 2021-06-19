Apply now Job no: 494041

Tenure: Ongoing/Non-ongoing

Location: Flexible Location

Categories: Apprenticeship, Traineeship, Legal, Science, Engineering, Technical

Division: Customer Services Div

Business Group: Patents Opp, BI & PBR

Section: Training Academy



Opportunities to contribute to business initiatives that will help support Australian Indigenous communities

We will train you!

Friendly and energetic workplace who are committed to supporting Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander workers

Work from home anywhere in Australia with an internet connection

Please note that this opportunity is only open to Indigenous Australian applicants.

About IP Australia

IP Australia is an Australian Government agency responsible for administering Australia’s intellectual property (IP) rights system, specifically patents, trademarks, designs, and plant breeder’s rights. IP Australia also undertakes programs to educate and promote an awareness of IP, provides IP policy input to Government, develops legislation to support the IP system and contributes to bilateral and multilateral negotiations to improve IP protection internationally.

Working with Us

We offer a flexible and respectful workplace with rewarding career paths in the intellectual property (IP) landscape.

Some of the benefits of working with us include:

work from home anywhere in Australia that has an internet connection

the stability of an agile and progressive Australian Public Service (APS) agency that promotes flexibility and lifestyle

apply your knowledge and expertise in a diverse and inclusive culture

15.4% superannuation contribution

a sense of belonging and purpose and contribute to high quality outcomes

Click here to see what our employees have to say

About the role

As a Patent Examiner you will review cutting-edge technology long before it becomes public knowledge, playing an integral role in the innovation processes that shape the IP landscape to the benefit of Australians.

You will use your Science Technology Engineering and Maths (STEM) expertise in combination with the legal training we provide, to assess whether patent applications comply with the requirements set out in the patent legislation. This includes searching patent and scientific databases to ensure the invention is new and inventive.

We are looking for candidates who hold a degree which is relevant to at least one of the disciplines listed in Table A in the candidate kit.

If you want to be part of the team protecting Australian inventions and ideas while maintaining a balanced lifestyle, consider applying with us.

Applicant Information Session

Interested candidates can learn more about these opportunities via information sessions which will be held virtually during the application period. To register your interest to attend an information session, please contact patentsrecruitment@ipaustralia.gov.au .

For additional information, including details about how to apply, please review the candidate kit below.

Candidate Kit - Patents Examiner - IP Australia.pdf

Eligibility

To be eligible for employment at IP Australia applicants must be Australian citizens.



Applicants offered employment will be required to successfully undergo a police record check and may be required to obtain and maintain a security clearance at a specified clearance level. The successful applicant must be willing to disclose all relevant and required information.



Successful applicants engaged into the APS will be subject to a probation period.

Additional eligibility requirements – Affirmative measures



Eligible applicants are only persons:

Of aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent; and

Who identify as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander; and

Who are accepted by their community as being Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander

As a part of the application submission process you will be required to upload a document that confirms your Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander heritage.

This process will be used to fill current vacancies, as well as future ongoing and non-ongoing similar vacancies, that may arise over the next 18 months.

RecruitAbility applies to this vacancy. Under the RecruitAbility scheme you will be invited to participate in further assessment activity for the vacancy if you choose to apply under the scheme; declare you have a disability; and meet the minimum requirements for the job. For more information visit: https://www.apsc.gov.au/recruitability

Applications close at 11.55pm on Sunday 12 June 2022 (AEST). Late applications will not be accepted.