IP Australia’s purpose is to ensure that all Australians can benefit from great ideas through the effective use of intellectual property (IP).

IP-savvy companies drive economic growth, innovation and new jobs. IP right owners have 2.5 times the profit of non-owners, while trade mark owners alone earn nine times the export revenue and export at four times the rate of businesses without IP assets.

We play an important role in helping small and medium enterprises (SMEs), the engine room of the Australian economy, to understand the value of obtaining an IP right and how to apply for one.

Through our Reconciliation Action Plan, IP Australia is part of a whole of government initiative to recognise and protect Indigenous Knowledge, support the growth and success of Indigenous owned businesses and, to foster a culturally safe and inclusive workplace.

Opportunities to contribute to business initiatives that will help support Australian Indigenous communities

Creative but also logical and analytical roles

The opportunity to make a difference to resolve issues and deliver robust intellectual property rights

Please note that this opportunity is only open to Indigenous Australian applicants

Trade mark examiners conduct research using online resources, analyse and interpret information, and apply legal tests and principles to assess whether a trade mark is registrable. Examination research tools are primarily electronic and include internal and external databases and procedural manuals. Trade mark examiners will be required to apply and interpret the relevant legislation and court decisions.

Starting as a trainee Examiner, you will be supported by a workplace coach through a competency-based training program to build your expertise. After completing the initial training program, you will work within a small team to independently examine trade mark applications with clearly defined performance indicators.

The successful candidate will possess the following capabilities:

Sound judgement and intellectual capacity to make decisions Capable of quickly analysing new information with consideration of context and meaning before consolidating a holistic assessment and applying it to solve work-related matters. Can deal with uncertainty and/or complexity and still make efficient decisions, displaying a level of self- assurance and confidence in managing risks in the decision-making process

Organising work and displaying a focus on the details Able to maintain a focus on tasks to be completed and not be easily distracted Self-reliant and outcome focussed Developed skills of consistent work habits and checking output for quality, accuracy and completeness (attention to detail)

Communicating and working effectively with others Concise and clear written expression skills to communicate with customers and colleagues and record decisions Demonstrated oral communication and listening skills when dealing with both colleagues and customers Able to positively engage with changes in the workplace and in work practices

A high level of personal resilience and a proactive approach to learning Able to accept constructive feedback and demonstrate changes to work practices as a result of feedback

Ability to build and maintain positive working relationships and work effectively in a collaborative environment. Values diversity in the workplace and well developed interpersonal and collaboration skills Respects others and displays professionalism and empathy with customers and colleagues



Upon commencement you will be enrolled in a competency-based training program for trade mark examination, with the program being delivered in a number of stages over a 52-week period, with a total of six weeks of training to be completed within the Canberra office within the first 22 weeks of commencement.

