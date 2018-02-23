Apply now Job no: 493636

Tenure: Ongoing/Non-ongoing

Location: Flexible Location

Categories: Administration, International, Policy, Research

Division: Policy and Corporate Div



IP Australia acknowledges that those with diverse experiences, perspectives, and backgrounds enhance our workplace and our capability for innovation. Applications from Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander People, People with Disability and LGBTIQA+ people are encouraged to apply for any advertised position, that they may be suitable for, within IP Australia.

Varied work across domestic policy, International policy, Indigenous Knowledge and Trade

Opportunity to work on policy reform to improve economic opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people

Be part of collaborative and highly supportive team

Do you have well-developed research, analysis and problem-solving skills? Are you interested in using creative thinking to improve current systems and practices? Are your communication skills of a high standard? This position might be the position for you!

Position Duties

The Policy and Stakeholders Group (PSG) is IP Australia's lead on government engagement on matters relating to intellectual property (IP). PSG includes a number of policy areas which work closely together to contribute to the shaping of the domestic and international IP systems to benefit Australians.

Policy officers within PSG will assist in research and analysis on current and emerging intellectual property matters, developing and implementing policy initiatives, and developing and implementing changes to the legislation administered by IP Australia. They will also provide Ministerial and Executive briefings and advice.

A Policy Officer role would be suitable for you if you possess:

Self-motivation, with a track record of taking responsibility and delivering results.

High level of written and oral communication skills.

Well-developed research, analysis and problem-solving skills.

Ability to work effectively in a team and manage relationships and workloads.

An understanding of, or ability to quickly develop an understanding of, the IP policy environment and/or IP law.

Duties as a Policy Officer will include:

Researching and providing analysis and policy advice on major and emerging IP issues

Preparing Ministerial and Executive briefings, correspondence and advice

Assisting with development, implementation and review of IP policy initiatives and legislation

Working collaboratively with internal stakeholders and across government

Participating in consultations with external stakeholders

For additional information please see the Position Profile below:

Policy Officer - Affirmative Measure Indigenous - APS 6 - PSG.pdf

To discuss the position in more detail please contact Aideen Fitzgerald on 02 6283 2094

To apply for this position, you are asked to:

Provide a one-page pitch detailing why you are suitable for the position. Please frame your response(s) around the job-specific duties and job-specific capabilities of the position as detailed in the position profile. Please limit your response to no more than 400 words.

Provide a current CV detailing recent employment history and qualifications relevant to the advertised position.

Provide the name and contact details of two referees.

Eligibility

This role is only open to applicants who identify as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people.

Australian citizenship is required to be engaged in the APS and to meet IP Australia’s security clearance requirements.

This recruitment process will be used to fill current vacancies, as well as future ongoing and non-ongoing vacancies that may arise over the next 12 months.

Applications close for this vacancy at 11.55pm on Wednesday, 21 July 2021.